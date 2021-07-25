Ally Blake’s Forecast | Storm Threat Returns

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Good morning y’all! Showers and storms will be on tap for today and some could be strong. It won’t be a washout... but make sure you stay weather aware!

It is Sunday, July 25, and we start off muggy with mostly cloudy conditions. Smoke from the western wildfires finally will take a brief break for today. Temps will kick off in the 70s and will get into the mid to upper-80s by the end of the day. The heat index could get closer to 95+ degrees, but a shower could cool us down. The Storm Prediction Center has put us under a level one of five risk, for severe weather. Main threats for afternoon storms include gusty winds and heavy downpours. Most will blast off between noon and 8 pm. This evening this will quiet down.

Furthermore, we could get close to 90 degrees multiple days into next week. Showers and storms will stay mostly off in the southern portion of the state into Monday. Tuesday and Wednesday look to stay fairly dry and this is when things could be a bit toasty temperature-wise. The second half of the week brings rain back into the forecast and with a potent cold front, we could ~cool~ back off into the lower 80s.

I hope you all have a great day and an even better start to the week:)

