Advertisement

Ally Blake’s Forecast | Storm Threat Returns

Sunday’s Forecast
By Ally Blake
Published: Jul. 25, 2021 at 8:27 AM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Good morning y’all! Showers and storms will be on tap for today and some could be strong. It won’t be a washout... but make sure you stay weather aware!

It is Sunday, July 25, and we start off muggy with mostly cloudy conditions. Smoke from the western wildfires finally will take a brief break for today. Temps will kick off in the 70s and will get into the mid to upper-80s by the end of the day. The heat index could get closer to 95+ degrees, but a shower could cool us down. The Storm Prediction Center has put us under a level one of five risk, for severe weather. Main threats for afternoon storms include gusty winds and heavy downpours. Most will blast off between noon and 8 pm. This evening this will quiet down.

Furthermore, we could get close to 90 degrees multiple days into next week. Showers and storms will stay mostly off in the southern portion of the state into Monday. Tuesday and Wednesday look to stay fairly dry and this is when things could be a bit toasty temperature-wise. The second half of the week brings rain back into the forecast and with a potent cold front, we could ~cool~ back off into the lower 80s.

I hope you all have a great day and an even better start to the week:)

Copyright 2021 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

File image
One taken to hospital after serious crash on New Circle Road
When Pfizer and BioNTech was the first pharmaceutical company to receive emergency use...
Vaccinated Bourbon Co. mother may have asymptomatic COVID-19 case
Deborah Lee (left) and her mother Vivian Leslie were reunited Friday after almost 63 years apart.
‘Our circle is finally connected’: Mother and daughter reunite after more than 62 years
The 16 year old died from her injuries in a 2019 car crash. No one has been charged.
Wayne County family fights for daughter after her death
Michael Murray is suspected of killing 39-year-old Nicole Murray and 33-year-old Brittany...
‘I haven’t forgotten her’: Sister of dismembered woman still without answers in double murder-suicide

Latest News

WATCH | Adam Burniston's FastCast
WATCH | Adam Burniston's FastCast
Strong to severe storms will be possible Sunday afternoon and evening with strong/damaging...
Adam Burniston’s Forecast | Storm chances and toasty temperatures ahead
weekend forecast
Ally Blake’s Forecast | A Typical July Day
radar
Chris Bailey’s Forecast | Changes For Your Weekend