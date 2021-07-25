Cervantes homers, Team Mexico wins first game at Olympics

TOKYO (WKYT) - Former Kentucky softball star Brittany Cervantes hit a home run Saturday and Team Mexico beat Italy 5-0 to notch its first-ever win in Olympic softball.

Cervantes is the first Wildcat to hit a home run and score a run in the Olympics. She is also the first Wildcat to score a run in the Olympics.

Mexico is now 1-3 in pool play, with Italy and UK signee Alexia Lacatena dropping to 0-4.

Cervantes went 1-for-3 in the game with the homer and RBI. The homer came in the bottom of the fifth inning with a full count and one out and she drove it out to left center. She now has two hits in the Olympics, as she doubled to lead off the top of the second inning vs. Japan. The Chatsworth, California native started at catcher vs. Japan and was in left field Sunday vs. Italy.

Mexico can get into the medal round with a win over Australia (1-3) on Monday morning. The game will be shown at 7 a.m. ET on Peacock and NBCOlympics.com. The winner will face Canada in Tuesday’s bronze medal game. The United States (4-0) and Japan (4-0) will play for the gold medal regardless of the results of the final pool play games.

Italy and Lacatena closes out its Olympic competition Monday morning at 1:30 a.m. ET vs. Canada. The game will stream live on Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

