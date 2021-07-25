Lexington Restaurant Week off to strong start

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Three days into Lexington Restaurant Week, business is booming for a trio of local eateries.

From lamb liver soup to smoked buffalo chicken dip to lobster crepes, J. Render’s, Azur and Sav’s are serving up specials all week long.

“We’ve seen a great response from the community,” J. Render’s general manager Josh Brown said. " I think people are really excited to get out and support local restaurants.”

Brown and J. Render’s has been so swamped with customers that they ran out of food on Friday night.

“Yeah, we did,” said Brown. “Well, it is barbecue... you can’t smoke meat on the fly.”

Azur Restaurant and Patio had a packed house on Saturday night. A sign was placed out front by 6 p.m. warning guests without a reservation that the entire place was booked up for the night.

It’s been a special week so far for Sav’s as well, as they are first-time participants in the event.

“I know that Sav has wanted to be a part of it for a few years,” said Dondo Gar, a manager at Sav’s. “But he hasn’t gotten the opportunity so this year, the opportunity came and he dove in.”

For Gar and Brown, it’s been rewarding to have customers return in such great numbers after the week was cancelled last year.

“It’s been refreshing, I know a lot of restaurants suffered from the year last year,” Gar said. “It’s been wonderful how the community has come together to help us.”

“When we’re in this industry, it’s what we do,” said Brown. “It’s to really see people come out and enjoy friends and family and to know that we can host that and be a part of that, that’s what we really do it for.”

You can enjoy delicious dishes featured in Lexington Restaurant Week at over 30 restaurants through August 1.

Copyright 2021 WKYT. All rights reserved.