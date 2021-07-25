U.S. rebounds from opening loss with 6-1 win over New Zealand

SAITAMA, Japan (AP) - The Americans rebounded from their opening loss to Sweden with a 6-1 rout of New Zealand in front of the First Lady in the women’s soccer tournament at the Tokyo Olympics.

Jill Biden arrived with the United States up 2-0 at the break and watched the team put the game away in the second half at Saitama Stadium.

The United States was stunned by Sweden 3-0 in the team’s opening match at the Tokyo Games.

