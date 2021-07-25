Advertisement

Wayne County family fights for daughter after her death

The 16 year old died from her injuries in a 2019 car crash. No one has been charged.
The 16 year old died from her injuries in a 2019 car crash. No one has been charged.(Mary Catron)
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Jul. 24, 2021 at 9:27 PM EDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONTICELLO, Ky. (WKYT) - A Wayne County family is still looking for answers two years after their daughter was killed.

Sarah Catron died on July 24, 2019. She was 16 years old. Police said Catron and her boyfriend, then 18-year-old Brennan Chriswell, were driving southbound on Ky. 167 on the night of July 23. According to Kentucky State Police, Chriswell, the driver, lost control of the car, fell over the embankment, hitting several trees.

Catron’s family hosted a walk in Monticello Saturday to raise awareness of her story.

16-year-old Sarah Catron’s parents said their daughter was everyone’s friend.

“She was responsible, she was doing really good in school, looking forward to graduating and getting life started,” her dad, Chris Catron said.

Outside of school, she worked at Save a Lot. Her dad said she was a lot of folks’ favorite cashier.

“I just remember her smile that would draw you in because she had those white teeth, she had just gotten her braces off, so her teeth were really nice and straight,” her mom, Mary Catron said.

The last time they saw their daughter was two years ago.

“We were told that he just happened to run off the road and hit a tree,” Chris said.

Catron’s parents said their daughter was flown to a Somerset hospital where she later died.

“Her best friend called me back and said, ‘Mary, it’s bad, Mary. They won’t let us see her,’” Mary said.

At the time of the crash, KSP said alcohol was suspected to be a factor. No one has been charged.

The Catrons said they’ve watched body camera footage from the night of the crash. WKYT reached out to Kentucky State Police for updates on the investigation. We are still waiting to hear back.

Copyright 2021 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

18-year-olds Michael Lemond (left) and Teyo Waite have been charged in a Lexington shooting...
Two teens charged in shooting that blinded Lexington boy
Dr. Steven Stack, commissioner of the Kentucky Department for Public Health.
Ky. counties seeing surge in COVID-19 cases have low vaccination rates, Dr. Stack says
File image
One taken to hospital after serious crash on New Circle Road
A Dallas resident came down with the dangerous infectious disease after visiting Nigeria....
CDC monitors more than 200 people for potential exposure to monkeypox, reports say
A train derailed in Harrodsburg.
‘It makes me more anxious to move’: Train derails in Harrodsburg

Latest News

United States' Rose Lavelle, left, celebrates after scoring a goal during a women's soccer...
U.S. rebounds from opening loss with 6-1 win over New Zealand
The Catholic Diocese of Lexington recommends considering requiring masks at mass.
Catholic Diocese recommends priests consider masks be worn at mass again
Michael Murray is suspected of killing 39-year-old Nicole Murray and 33-year-old Brittany...
‘I haven’t forgotten her’: Sister of dismembered woman still without answers in double murder-suicide
WATCH | Adam Burniston's FastCast
WATCH | Adam Burniston's FastCast