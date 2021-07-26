Advertisement

Cervantes powers Mexico into Bronze Medal game vs. Canada

For the tournament, Cervantes is hitting .333 with four hits in 12 at bats.
Mexico's Brittany Cervantes warms up before a softball game against Italy at the 2020 Summer...
Mexico's Brittany Cervantes warms up before a softball game against Italy at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Sunday, July 25, 2021, in Yokohama, Japan. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)(Matt Slocum | AP)
By Alex Walker
Published: Jul. 26, 2021 at 4:17 PM EDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOKYO (WKYT) - Former Kentucky softball star Brittany Cervantes hit a pair of singles and Team Mexico beat Australia 4-1 to advance into the medal round of the 2020 Tokyo Olympics in softball for the first time in the country’s history.

Cervantes and Team Mexico will face Canada in the bronze medal game Tuesday at 12:05 a.m. with the game shown live on CNBC, Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Cervantes went 2-for-2 on Monday, powering two singles in her plate appearances, and scoring a run. It was her first multi-hit performance of the Olympics. For the tournament, Cervantes is hitting .333 with four hits in 12 at bats, two extra base hits, two runs scored, a home run and a double.

Copyright 2021 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A North Carolina car dealership worker was fired for using the wrong name of a woman who bought...
Woman calls car dealership’s Facebook post racist; worker fired
Police investigate a shooting on Alumni Drive that was tied to armed robbery earlier in the...
Police: Man tracks down stolen car, gets shot by suspects in Lexington
The 16 year old died from her injuries in a 2019 car crash. No one has been charged.
Wayne County family fights for daughter after her death
“We’ve been in a couple of different places with masks and you know they're not the absolute...
As Delta variant spreads Kentucky doctors encourage masks
Simone Biles, of the United States, reacts after performing on the uneven bars during the...
Russians top Biles, Americans in gymnastics qualifying

Latest News

Oklahoma head football coach Lincoln Riley during NCAA college football Big 12 media days...
With eye on SEC, Oklahoma, Texas move toward leaving Big 12
Mexico's Brittany Cervantes rounds the basses after hitting a home run during a softball game...
Cervantes homers, Team Mexico wins first game at Olympics
United States head coach Gregg Popovich, left, and assistant coach Steve Kerr talk during a...
Trio of NBA Finals players finally arrive at Tokyo Olympics
United States' Rose Lavelle, left, celebrates after scoring a goal during a women's soccer...
U.S. rebounds from opening loss with 6-1 win over New Zealand