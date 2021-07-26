Advertisement

Chris Bailey’s Forecast | Steamy Temps Before Big Changes

humidity
humidity(WKYT)
By Chris Bailey
Published: Jul. 26, 2021 at 2:18 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - We have a busy final week of July taking shape as our pattern changes a lot in the next several days. Steamy temps will give way to stormy skies before a familiar pattern takes hold by the end of the week. That’s when another trough digs into the eastern half of the country, taking our temps below normal again.

We have a weak front draped across the state today and it’s touching off a few rounds of showers and storms. The greatest threat continues to be across the southern half of the state, where some locally heavy rains may show up this evening.

Temps are super steamy today with the numbers ranging from the middle 80s to a few low 90s. Humidity levels are adding to it all, so it’s going to feel very sweaty out there.

Tuesday and Wednesday have the potential to be the top temp dogs of the entire summer as highs range from the upper 80s to low 90s. Heat index values will be toastier than that.

The pattern then changes on a dime for the end of the week as another potent cold front works in here from the northwest. This is being pushed by another deepening trough across the eastern half of the country for the final days of July into the start of August.

This will likely bring the potential for strong storms our way late Thursday into early Friday.

