BEREA, Ky. (WKYT) - According to city officials, Berea is experiencing a city-wide power outage.

Officials say they have been in contact with Kentucky Utilities and are currently working on the problem.

Berea Parks & Recreation says due to the power outage, the city pool is closed until further notice.

