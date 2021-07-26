Advertisement

“It gives you inspiration;” Lexington cheers on local Olympic athletes

Groups of friends and young athletes took advantage of the day in Woodland Park, following big...
Groups of friends and young athletes took advantage of the day in Woodland Park, following big wins from Lexington athletes in Tokyo.(Source: WKYT)
By Grason Passmore
Published: Jul. 25, 2021 at 9:56 PM EDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Tennis, basketball, and now skateboarding.

“I mean the Olympics is the Olympics, you know,” skateboarder James Singleton said following the news of skateboarding being recognized as an Olympic sport.

A group of skateboarders at Woodland Park shredding the gnar after watching athletes do the same in the 2021 Olympics for the first time.

“It’s a sport now and it’s cool that it’s recognized as a sport.”

Even more reasons to celebrate, Singleton joining a park full of people who watched two of their own win big in Tokyo.

“It’s not every day that someone from a town you’re living in gets to win a gold medal in the Olympics. You’re like oh my gosh, that could be me one day,” said 14-year-old, Makya Eernisse.

Whether they know it yet or not, Lee Kiefer and William Shaner are inspiring many back in their hometown. Kiefer, a Dunbar High School graduate,  winning gold for the U.S. in fencing. Shaner, a University of Kentucky student, taking home the prized medal for the men’s 10-meter air rifle.

“When you see a woman up there getting the gold medal, it really inspires young women to have the mindset to go and try to succeed. To have that push, well if she can do it, I can do it,” said Eernisse.

To Eernisse, it doesn’t matter what sport they’re playing, when she sees a woman athlete, especially someone from Lexington, on the platform after accomplishing their dreams, her own don’t feel so out of reach.

“It gives you inspiration. If I try hard enough, maybe I could be up on that stage getting that gold medal, too.”

A passion for sports connecting athletes of all ages, from Kentucky all the way to Tokyo.

Copyright 2021 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The 16 year old died from her injuries in a 2019 car crash. No one has been charged.
Wayne County family fights for daughter after her death
File image
One taken to hospital after serious crash on New Circle Road
When Pfizer and BioNTech was the first pharmaceutical company to receive emergency use...
Vaccinated Bourbon Co. mother may have asymptomatic COVID-19 case
Simone Biles, of the United States, reacts after performing on the uneven bars during the...
Russians top Biles, Americans in gymnastics qualifying
Michael Murray is suspected of killing 39-year-old Nicole Murray and 33-year-old Brittany...
‘I haven’t forgotten her’: Sister of dismembered woman still without answers in double murder-suicide

Latest News

A cost-free 11 week EMS training program is coming to Lexington.
Program designed to encourage growth in EMT field
Mexico's Brittany Cervantes rounds the basses after hitting a home run during a softball game...
Cervantes homers, Team Mexico wins first game at Olympics
A local organization helping to find and procure organ donations for those in need gave...
Transplant recipients, organ donor families recognized during volunteer appreciation day
WATCH | Are more mandates on the horizon?
WATCH | Are more mandates on the horizon?