Jim Caldwell’s Forecast | Toasty temperatures surge in again

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Steam rolled back to Kentucky on Sunday. You can expect more of that over the coming days.

It might not be tropical air, but it will be close! The heat & humidity will join forces in the commonwealth. I fully expect heat index values to run right around 90 or higher. Temperatures like this aren’t anything unusual for this time of year. These numbers are very common for July and August. One of the positive things, I don’t think we have a decent chance of rain until the end of the week.

Late Thursday, another cold front will arrive. It brings our next best chance for showers & storms. It will also ease the heat of this toasty stretch. On the other side of this cold front, you’ll find some cooler temperatures. Don’t confuse the word “cooler” with “cool” air because I am only talking about a few degrees by the end of the week.

Another system will line up for Sunday. It will increase our storm chances and this one will bring those numbers down to some pretty cool numbers. I think highs could go all the way down to the 70s.

Take care of each other!

