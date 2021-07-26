Advertisement

Jim Caldwell’s Forecast | Toasty temperatures surge in again

Temperatures stay steamy
Temperatures stay steamy(WKYT)
By Jim Caldwell
Published: Jul. 26, 2021 at 5:38 AM EDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Steam rolled back to Kentucky on Sunday. You can expect more of that over the coming days.

It might not be tropical air, but it will be close! The heat & humidity will join forces in the commonwealth. I fully expect heat index values to run right around 90 or higher. Temperatures like this aren’t anything unusual for this time of year. These numbers are very common for July and August. One of the positive things, I don’t think we have a decent chance of rain until the end of the week.

Late Thursday, another cold front will arrive. It brings our next best chance for showers & storms. It will also ease the heat of this toasty stretch. On the other side of this cold front, you’ll find some cooler temperatures. Don’t confuse the word “cooler” with “cool” air because I am only talking about a few degrees by the end of the week.

Another system will line up for Sunday. It will increase our storm chances and this one will bring those numbers down to some pretty cool numbers. I think highs could go all the way down to the 70s.

Take care of each other!

Copyright 2021 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The 16 year old died from her injuries in a 2019 car crash. No one has been charged.
Wayne County family fights for daughter after her death
Simone Biles, of the United States, reacts after performing on the uneven bars during the...
Russians top Biles, Americans in gymnastics qualifying
“We’ve been in a couple of different places with masks and you know they're not the absolute...
As Delta variant spreads Kentucky doctors encourage masks
Inna Deriglazova of the Russian Olympic Committee, right, and Lee Kiefer of the United States...
Kiefer earns 3rd American fencing gold ever with foil win
Silver medalist Sheng Lihao, of China, left, gold medalist William Shaner, of the United...
Air rifle shooter Shaner scores 2nd gold medal for US

Latest News

Thick storm clouds
Adam Burniston’s Forecast | Tracking storms and toasty temperatures this week
Next Three Days Forecast
Ally Blake’s Forecast | Storm Threat Returns
WATCH | Adam Burniston's FastCast
WATCH | Adam Burniston's FastCast
Strong to severe storms will be possible Sunday afternoon and evening with strong/damaging...
Adam Burniston’s Forecast | Storm chances and toasty temperatures ahead