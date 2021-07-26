Lexington officials report most COVID-19 cases in one day since February

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - COVID-19 cases are rising here in Kentucky, and Monday in Lexington we hit a worry statistic. Last Friday we saw the most new COVID cases in a single day since late February.

After months of improvement and optimism, things are getting worse.

“COVID-19 numbers are trending in the wrong direction, and we need people to understand that this pandemic is not over. It’s far from over, and we need to work together to slow this down,” said Kevin Hall with the Lexington-Fayette County Health Department.

Officials with the health department announced 86 new cases of COVID 19, the highest single-day total since late February.

“Too many people think this is behind them, that this is over and that this is just like life in 2019,” Hall said.

Hall said cases are rising most among unvaccinated Kentuckians, and here in Fayette County cases are especially rising in kids ages 5-17.

Remember, anyone as young as 12 is eligible for a vaccine and health officials are really pushing for all eligible Kentuckians to get a shot. But they’re also asking that everyone, vaccinated and unvaccinated, keep the guidelines we’ve had in mind for a year now front of mind, especially masks.

“The most important thing that the community can do right now is recognize that COVID-19 is still here. It has not gone away. It’s here and it’s spreading rapidly and the numbers are rising,” Hall said.

Officials say it’s important to take these steps not just for ourselves, but for people who can’t get vaccinated.

“They don’t think they have to wear a mask because there’s no mandate. There’s just no mandate. That’s all that is. You can still wear a mask if you want to protect yourself and others,” Hall said.

Health officials say you should talk to a trusted medical professional if you have questions about the vaccine.

