Advertisement

Liggins takes over as superintendent of Lexington’s public schools

Dr. Demetrus Liggins
Dr. Demetrus Liggins(Fayette County Public Schools)
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Jul. 26, 2021 at 9:23 AM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Monday marks the first day on the job for Fayette County Public Schools’ new superintendent, Dr. Demetrus Liggins.

Liggins was selected to lead Kentucky’s second-largest school district in June.

He takes over at a pivotal time as certain COVID-19 protocols, including whether or not to require masks, are being left up to individual school districts.

In a message to Fayette County families on Monday, Liggins said he’s excited for the return of in-person learning.

“Being apart for the past 17 months has underscored the importance of being able to come together, and things we took for granted before COVID-19 have taken on new meaning,” Liggins said. “Although each of us experienced the pandemic on a personal level, we now have a shared experience upon which to rebuild a sense of community and togetherness.”

Copyright 2021 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The 16 year old died from her injuries in a 2019 car crash. No one has been charged.
Wayne County family fights for daughter after her death
“We’ve been in a couple of different places with masks and you know they're not the absolute...
As Delta variant spreads Kentucky doctors encourage masks
Simone Biles, of the United States, reacts after performing on the uneven bars during the...
Russians top Biles, Americans in gymnastics qualifying
Inna Deriglazova of the Russian Olympic Committee, right, and Lee Kiefer of the United States...
Kiefer earns 3rd American fencing gold ever with foil win
Silver medalist Sheng Lihao, of China, left, gold medalist William Shaner, of the United...
Air rifle shooter Shaner scores 2nd gold medal for US

Latest News

Showers & storms move out but heat holds
WATCH | Jim Caldwell's FastCast
Temperatures stay steamy
Jim Caldwell’s Forecast | Toasty temperatures surge in again
Police investigate a shooting on Alumni Drive that was tied to armed robbery earlier in the...
Police: Man tracks down stolen car, gets shot by suspects in Lexington
A new program on the way to Lexington is designed to recruit more first responders.
WATCH | Program designed to encourage growth in EMT field