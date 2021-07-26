Liggins takes over as superintendent of Lexington’s public schools

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Monday marks the first day on the job for Fayette County Public Schools’ new superintendent, Dr. Demetrus Liggins.

Liggins was selected to lead Kentucky’s second-largest school district in June.

He takes over at a pivotal time as certain COVID-19 protocols, including whether or not to require masks, are being left up to individual school districts.

In a message to Fayette County families on Monday, Liggins said he’s excited for the return of in-person learning.

“Being apart for the past 17 months has underscored the importance of being able to come together, and things we took for granted before COVID-19 have taken on new meaning,” Liggins said. “Although each of us experienced the pandemic on a personal level, we now have a shared experience upon which to rebuild a sense of community and togetherness.”

