Advertisement

Man accused of threatening JCPS superintendent issued multiple court orders

Bradley Linzy appeared in court alongside attorney Tracy Shipley.
Bradley Linzy appeared in court alongside attorney Tracy Shipley.(WAVE 3 News)
By Sean Baute
Published: Jul. 26, 2021 at 2:13 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The man accused of threatening JCPS Superintendent Marty Pollio over the district’s mask policy was in court Monday morning.

Arraigned in front of a judge, Bradley Linzy was issued court orders he’ll have to follow at least until his next court appearance.

Charged with terroristic threatening for an incident that happened back on July 12, Linzy’s accused of threatening Pollio at the VanHoose Education Center.

According to a citation, Linzy admitted to having a gun in his car when he got out to confront Pollio.

He claimed he never threatened anyone with it.

On Monday, Linzy was ordered not to have contact with anyone within JCPS, especially Pollio.

He was also ordered not to have possession of any firearms outside his home. He was in visible disagreement with the judge.

”I don’t agree to that, I won’t sign that,” Linzy said in front of the judge. “I can’t sign that sir.”

Linzy was advised to allow his attorney to speak for him.

His attorney, Tracy Shipley, said they disagree with the wording of that court order, which initially said he was in unlawful possession of a handgun.

The commonwealth argued that’s just semantics.

“The order of the court is that he have no firearms,” said the prosecuting attorney. “He had a firearm at the time the incident occurred. If he wants to scratch out ‘unlawful possession’ he can scratch out ‘unlawful.’ He still needs to understand it’s the court’s order. He doesn’t have to agree with it.”

Shipley immediately responded.

”The firearm was not used in the commission or the furtherance of any crime, your honor,” she told the judge, “and that is the basis or our objection.”

Linzy was also ordered that he can only pick up his kids from school if he stays in his car and doesn’t interact with JCPS employees.

He’s due back in court September 17.

WAVE 3 News Now
WAVE 3 News Now(WAVE 3 News)

Copyright 2021 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The 16 year old died from her injuries in a 2019 car crash. No one has been charged.
Wayne County family fights for daughter after her death
“We’ve been in a couple of different places with masks and you know they're not the absolute...
As Delta variant spreads Kentucky doctors encourage masks
Police investigate a shooting on Alumni Drive that was tied to armed robbery earlier in the...
Police: Man tracks down stolen car, gets shot by suspects in Lexington
Simone Biles, of the United States, reacts after performing on the uneven bars during the...
Russians top Biles, Americans in gymnastics qualifying
Inna Deriglazova of the Russian Olympic Committee, right, and Lee Kiefer of the United States...
Kiefer earns 3rd American fencing gold ever with foil win

Latest News

WATCH LIVE: Gov. Beshear holds briefing on COVID-19
humidity
Chris Bailey’s Forecast | Steamy Temps Before Big Changes
Kentucky Lottery announces record year for sales
Johnathan Wagers
Man arrested in Knox Co. after leaving scene of car accident while under the influence, fleeing police