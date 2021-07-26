Man charged with reckless homicide after Harrodsburg shooting death
Published: Jul. 26, 2021 at 5:20 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
HARRODSBURG, Ky. (WKYT) - A central Kentucky man is now charged in connection to a woman’s death.
Harrodsburg police say 18-year-old Robert Freeman shot the victim in the back.
Freeman told officers his gun was in the back seat of a car, and when he moved it, the gun went off.
A witness told officers Freeman shot the woman while in the car.
Freeman is charged with reckless homicide and tampering with evidence.
