Man charged with reckless homicide after Harrodsburg shooting death

By WKYT News Staff
Published: Jul. 26, 2021 at 5:20 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
HARRODSBURG, Ky. (WKYT) - A central Kentucky man is now charged in connection to a woman’s death.

Harrodsburg police say 18-year-old Robert Freeman shot the victim in the back.

Freeman told officers his gun was in the back seat of a car, and when he moved it, the gun went off.

A witness told officers Freeman shot the woman while in the car.

Freeman is charged with reckless homicide and tampering with evidence.

