Police: Man tracks down stolen car, gets shot by suspects in Lexington

Police investigate a shooting on Alumni Drive that was tied to armed robbery earlier in the night.(WKYT)
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Jul. 26, 2021 at 5:33 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A man was injured early Monday morning following a car theft that led to a shooting.

Police said a man was robbed on Kenesaw Drive around 1:30 a.m. The victim told police three men approached him and stole his car at gunpoint.

The victim and two of his friends then went looking for the stolen car, according to the police.

The group found the car on Alumni Drive near Buckhorn Drive.

There was a confrontation between the victim’s group and the alleged suspects that led to someone with the victim being shot.

The victim was taken to the hospital with what police described as non-life-threatening injuries.

Police found the stolen car wrecked in a ditch near the shooting scene.

The search continued for the alleged suspects.

