Programs help owners surrender horses, place animals for adoption

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) – Horse owners who are looking for the next ideal home for their animals may be in luck.

A $60,000 grant was awarded to the Kentucky Humane Society by The American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals to help reduce the number of horses who end up in the wrong hands.

Two programs, Best Hoof Forward and Open Pastures, will help prevent that from happening.

Best Hoof Forward will work with owners who want to sell their horse and get the best possible price. According to KHS, horses who go for a higher price are less likely to end up in dangerous situations.

With Best Hoof Forward, owners will bring their horse to Willow Hope Farm in Simpsonville for an assessment, including a professional riding and handling evaluation. They will take photos of the horse and recommend sales outlets.

Owners who want to surrender their horses can use the Open Pastures program. With Open Pastures, KHS will take in the horse and place the horse in the KHS adoption program or with another trusted equine partner.

Euthanasia options for horses who are deemed unadoptable because of age, temperament or medical issues are also available, according to KHS.

“Most horses will go through multiple owners over the course of their long lifespans, and often the reason for rehoming them has nothing to do with the horse and everything to do with the changing lifestyles of their families,” KHS president and CEO Lori Redmon said. “Owners’ age, kids grow up and families move, which means many horses will need new homes. Owners want the best for their horses, but unfortunately, horses often fall through the cracks.”

For more information about rehoming a horse contact the KHS Equine C.A.R.E. Program at 502-272-1868 or horses@kyhumane.org.

