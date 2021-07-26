Advertisement

Programs help owners surrender horses, place animals for adoption

Horse owners who are looking for the next ideal home for their animals may be in luck.
Horse owners who are looking for the next ideal home for their animals may be in luck.(Kentucky Humane Society)
By Sarah Jackson
Published: Jul. 26, 2021 at 11:52 AM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) – Horse owners who are looking for the next ideal home for their animals may be in luck.

A $60,000 grant was awarded to the Kentucky Humane Society by The American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals to help reduce the number of horses who end up in the wrong hands.

Two programs, Best Hoof Forward and Open Pastures, will help prevent that from happening.

Best Hoof Forward will work with owners who want to sell their horse and get the best possible price. According to KHS, horses who go for a higher price are less likely to end up in dangerous situations.

With Best Hoof Forward, owners will bring their horse to Willow Hope Farm in Simpsonville for an assessment, including a professional riding and handling evaluation. They will take photos of the horse and recommend sales outlets.

Owners who want to surrender their horses can use the Open Pastures program. With Open Pastures, KHS will take in the horse and place the horse in the KHS adoption program or with another trusted equine partner.

Euthanasia options for horses who are deemed unadoptable because of age, temperament or medical issues are also available, according to KHS.

“Most horses will go through multiple owners over the course of their long lifespans, and often the reason for rehoming them has nothing to do with the horse and everything to do with the changing lifestyles of their families,” KHS president and CEO Lori Redmon said. “Owners’ age, kids grow up and families move, which means many horses will need new homes. Owners want the best for their horses, but unfortunately, horses often fall through the cracks.”

For more information about rehoming a horse contact the KHS Equine C.A.R.E. Program at 502-272-1868 or horses@kyhumane.org.

WAVE 3 News Now
WAVE 3 News Now(WAVE 3 News)

Copyright 2021 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The 16 year old died from her injuries in a 2019 car crash. No one has been charged.
Wayne County family fights for daughter after her death
“We’ve been in a couple of different places with masks and you know they're not the absolute...
As Delta variant spreads Kentucky doctors encourage masks
Police investigate a shooting on Alumni Drive that was tied to armed robbery earlier in the...
Police: Man tracks down stolen car, gets shot by suspects in Lexington
Simone Biles, of the United States, reacts after performing on the uneven bars during the...
Russians top Biles, Americans in gymnastics qualifying
Inna Deriglazova of the Russian Olympic Committee, right, and Lee Kiefer of the United States...
Kiefer earns 3rd American fencing gold ever with foil win

Latest News

WATCH LIVE: Gov. Beshear holds briefing on COVID-19
humidity
Chris Bailey’s Forecast | Steamy Temps Before Big Changes
Bradley Linzy appeared in court alongside attorney Tracy Shipley.
Man accused of threatening JCPS superintendent issued multiple court orders
Kentucky Lottery announces record year for sales
Johnathan Wagers
Man arrested in Knox Co. after leaving scene of car accident while under the influence, fleeing police