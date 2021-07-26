Advertisement

UK planning study to address vaccine hesitancy among minority groups

By Grace Finerman
Published: Jul. 26, 2021 at 12:05 PM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A University of Kentucky study launching this summer hopes to understand COVID-19 vaccine hesitancy among minority populations.

Researchers at UK say minority groups are historically less likely to get vaccinated for a number of reasons. One of them is medical mistrust.

Throughout spring of 2021, UK partnered with predominantly Black churches in Lexington to provide mobile vaccine clinics. Researchers hope to get insight from people who worked at these clinics. Then, they’ll use what they find to market the shots, in a way that promotes trust.

Shiloh Baptist Church took part these clinics. Rev. Clark Williams says social media’s led to hesitancy. He focuses on listening and understanding concerns in his community, but he has a message to share.

“Certainly, as a Christian one of the things I would point to is that when we’ve been given a tool that is showing itself to be effective, then we’re supposed to use that tool,” Rev. Williams said. “You know our faith is not as such that well God is going to take care of us even though he’s provided a tool.”

When considering how to reach out to people who are still hesitant, Rev. Williams says it helps to tell personal stories that people can identify with.

After the study’s finished net year, the research team plans to publish the results.

