Advertisement

WATCH LIVE: Gov. Beshear holds briefing on COVID-19

By WKYT News Staff
Published: Jul. 26, 2021 at 3:42 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WKYT) - Gov. Andy Beshear, along with health and education leaders, are holding a press conference in Frankfort Monday at 4:00 p.m. on COVID-19 in the state.

Last week the state reported more than 1,000 cases in a single day for the first time in months. The governor says he’s not ruling out a new mask mandate.

He’s also urging Kentuckians to get vaccinated.

Get the WKYT News app on ROKU, Apple TV and Amazon Fire.
Get the WKYT News app on ROKU, Apple TV and Amazon Fire.(WKYT)

Copyright 2021 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The 16 year old died from her injuries in a 2019 car crash. No one has been charged.
Wayne County family fights for daughter after her death
“We’ve been in a couple of different places with masks and you know they're not the absolute...
As Delta variant spreads Kentucky doctors encourage masks
Police investigate a shooting on Alumni Drive that was tied to armed robbery earlier in the...
Police: Man tracks down stolen car, gets shot by suspects in Lexington
Simone Biles, of the United States, reacts after performing on the uneven bars during the...
Russians top Biles, Americans in gymnastics qualifying
Inna Deriglazova of the Russian Olympic Committee, right, and Lee Kiefer of the United States...
Kiefer earns 3rd American fencing gold ever with foil win

Latest News

humidity
Chris Bailey’s Forecast | Steamy Temps Before Big Changes
Bradley Linzy appeared in court alongside attorney Tracy Shipley.
Man accused of threatening JCPS superintendent issued multiple court orders
Kentucky Lottery announces record year for sales
Johnathan Wagers
Man arrested in Knox Co. after leaving scene of car accident while under the influence, fleeing police