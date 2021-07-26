WATCH LIVE: Gov. Beshear holds briefing on COVID-19
Published: Jul. 26, 2021 at 3:42 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WKYT) - Gov. Andy Beshear, along with health and education leaders, are holding a press conference in Frankfort Monday at 4:00 p.m. on COVID-19 in the state.
Last week the state reported more than 1,000 cases in a single day for the first time in months. The governor says he’s not ruling out a new mask mandate.
He’s also urging Kentuckians to get vaccinated.
