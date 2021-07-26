Advertisement

‘You’re not taking this baby’: Man risks life to save baby from carjacker

By WSMV Staff
Published: Jul. 26, 2021 at 3:11 AM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A good Samaritan in Tennessee risked his life to try and save a baby when he came face-to-face with an armed carjacker.

Michael Crowne was on his way home from dropping off his grandson Tuesday when a stolen speeding car hit an SUV head on in a Nashville, Tennessee, intersection.

“It was my day off. I was going to go home, put my feet up, grab some coffee, figure out what I was going to do with my tomatoes,” Crowne said. “We were stopped at the light, and in a flash, this car came blasting by me on the right into the intersection. Then, I heard the crash.”

Crowne ran to provide aid to the woman who was hit. It was then he heard another woman screaming about a baby.

The driver of the car, identified as 28-year-old Cody Eakes, was trying to steal another SUV with a 10-month-old baby in the back seat. Crowne sprang into action, jumping into the SUV behind Eakes.

“When I heard the baby, I just reacted. I just ran and said, ‘No, you’re not taking this baby,’” Crowne said. “He jumped in the driver’s seat, and I just jumped on his lap. I was trying to hold the gear shift to keep him from putting it in drive and taking off.”

Despite his efforts, Crowne was unsuccessful, and Eakes drove away with the baby.

“The car dragged me for a little bit until I fell out,” Crowne said.

Police eventually caught up with and arrested Eakes. The baby was safely reunited with his parents.

Crowne needed surgery Wednesday for the injuries he sustained in the incident. Now recovering, he says he’s relieved the situation was resolved.

“I’m just glad everything’s OK, and I hope they’re getting through this OK,” he said.

Eakes was being held on a $91,000 bond. He is charged with carjacking, kidnapping, assault, theft and leaving the scene of a crash.

