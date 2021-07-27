Biles may resume competition to defend all-around title

TOKYO (AP) - Simone Biles says she will regroup Wednesday before deciding whether to defend her Olympic title in the all-around gymnastics final on Thursday.

Biles withdrew from Tuesday’s team final, after deciding following a shaky vault that she wasn’t in the right headspace to compete. Biles said later that she didn’t want to go into any of the events second-guessing herself.

With Biles looking on, her teammates took the silver medal, as the Russian Olympic Committee gymnasts won the gold.

The gold came a day after the ROC men’s team edged Japan for the top spot in the men’s final.

