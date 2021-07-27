Chris Bailey’s Forecast | Big Changes Later This Week

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Hot and humid weather continues across the state over the next few days, but we have a massive change starting by the end of the week. That’s when we go right back into the pattern we’ve had for much of the year with a deep trough taking our temps below normal. This setup looks to hang through early August.

Temps out there today are toasty with readings mainly in the upper 80s and low 90s. Heat index numbers can push 100.

Temps Wednesday and Thursday reach the 90-95 degree range for many with a heat index topping 100 at times.

A strong cold front puts an end to the heat as it sweeps in here with strong storms late Thursday.

This brings below normal temps for the weekend with another system following that up with some storms by Sunday. This will bring even cooler air as the numbers go well below normal for early August.

