Advertisement

Chris Bailey’s Forecast | Big Changes Later This Week

muggy
muggy(WKYT)
By Chris Bailey
Published: Jul. 27, 2021 at 3:03 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Hot and humid weather continues across the state over the next few days, but we have a massive change starting by the end of the week. That’s when we go right back into the pattern we’ve had for much of the year with a deep trough taking our temps below normal. This setup looks to hang through early August.

Temps out there today are toasty with readings mainly in the upper 80s and low 90s. Heat index numbers can push 100.

Temps Wednesday and Thursday reach the 90-95 degree range for many with a heat index topping 100 at times.

A strong cold front puts an end to the heat as it sweeps in here with strong storms late Thursday.

This brings below normal temps for the weekend with another system following that up with some storms by Sunday. This will bring even cooler air as the numbers go well below normal for early August.

Copyright 2021 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A North Carolina car dealership worker was fired for using the wrong name of a woman who bought...
Woman calls car dealership’s Facebook post racist; worker fired
Gov. Andy Beshear gives an update on COVID-19.
Gov. Beshear issues recommendations for upcoming school year
Johnathan Wagers
Man arrested in Knox Co. after leaving scene of car accident while under the influence, fleeing police
Kentucky Fish and Wildlife said the houseboat capsized near State Dock Marina on Lake Cumberland.
Storms capsize one houseboat, swamp another on Lake Cumberland
Police investigate a shooting on Alumni Drive that was tied to armed robbery earlier in the...
Police: Man tracks down stolen car, gets shot by suspects in Lexington

Latest News

Heat builds across Kentucky
Jim Caldwell’s Forecast | Typical Summer sizzle
Heat & humidity will be getting together
WATCH | Jim Caldwell's FastCast
humidity
Chris Bailey’s Forecast | Steamy Temps Before Big Changes
Showers & storms move out but heat holds
WATCH | Jim Caldwell's FastCast