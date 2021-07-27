Gov. Beshear reports over 1K new COVID-19 cases; positivity rate over 8%

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WKYT) - Governor Andy Beshear has provided an update on COVID-19 cases.

Governor Beshear reported 1,273 new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday, bringing the state total to 477,882 cases. The governor says the state is seeing an 8.11% positivity rate. Of Tuesday’s new cases, 251 are in kids 18 or younger.

There were four new COVID-19 related deaths reported on Tuesday. That brings the state total to 7,323.

As of Tuesday, 520 people are hospitalized for COVID-19 related reasons, 175 are in the ICU, and 83 are on ventilators.

The governor reported 2,283,428 Kentuckians have been vaccinated.

