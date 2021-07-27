Advertisement

Japan beats US 2-0, turns incredible DP to win softball gold

Softball will not return to the Olympics until at least 2028.
Silver medalist team United States celebrate on the podium during the medal ceremony for softball at the at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Tuesday, July 27, 2021, in Yokohama, Japan. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki)(Sue Ogrocki | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 27, 2021 at 6:51 PM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
YOKOHAMA, Japan (AP) - Japan won its second straight Olympic softball gold medal, beating the United States 2-0 in an emotional repeat of their 2008 victory in Beijing that again left the Americans in tears.

Yukiko Ueno took a one-hitter into the sixth inning five days after her 39th birthday, and Japan snuffed out an American rally attempt with an acrobatic double play in the sixth inning.

Mana Atsumi, the No. 9 batter, had a run-scoring infield hit in the fourth inning and Yamato Fujita lined an RBI single off Abbott in the fifth. Softball will not return to the Olympics until at least 2028.

