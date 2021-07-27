Jim Caldwell’s Forecast | Typical Summer sizzle

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - There is nothing unusual about the heat we are experiencing, but that doesn’t make it any easier.

Heat & humidity will join forces again today. It will not be quite like yesterday with all of the truly tropical air. It will be plenty muggy, just not at that same level. There is a chance we could fire off a stray shower or thunderstorm. I think the best chance for that could happen in southern Kentucky. Heat Index values will run around 90-95 this afternoon and even hotter for later this week. There is a solid chance wee

A cold front will begin driving towards Kentucky on Thursday. It will increase the chances of showers & thunderstorms. By that point, we will need a little more rain to keep things in balance. These storms will drop through our skies Thursday night and Friday. Another wave will approach for Sunday and enhance our storm chances. This will also remove the heat & humidity from the region. Weekend temperatures will drop to the 70s and 80s.

Take care of each other!

