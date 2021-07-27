Advertisement

Lexington parents have mixed reactions to new CDC school recommendations

By Chad Hedrick
Published: Jul. 27, 2021 at 5:56 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The CDC is issuing new recommendations as cases of COVID-19 surge across the country.

Health leaders say everyone, including fully vaccinated Americans, should wear masks in parts of the country where there is the highest rate of transmission.

The CDC also issued recommendations for schools, saying districts should require universal masking.

That means everyone inside the schools should wear a mask, regardless of their vaccination status. Classrooms should also have prevention strategies in place to prevent the spread.

The guidance follows similar recommendations made yesterday by Gov. Beshear.

On Tuesday, there was a bit of mixed reaction to the mask recommendations, especially universal masking for school.

WKYT talked to parents at Jacobson Park just moments after the CDC announced their recommendations.

One mom said she’s okay with these recommendations because she doesn’t want to worry about her son, who is just five, when he starts school. Another mom told us she thinks at this point it should be a parent’s choice, saying she worries about the mental aspect of kids wearing a mask.

“I actually don’t have a problem with it. I’m fully vaccinated but I still wear my mask because I want my son to wear his mask. He doesn’t have a problem wearing a mask so I’m totally fine. But I know if other children won’t he won’t wear his,” Chandra Bell said.

“I’m not for the kids masking. I think personally mentally it’s not really that great and socially I think that seeing the face is very important for their peers and their teachers,” Sabrina Gaspar said.

Again, these are only recommendations at this point. Many districts haven’t made a final decision yet.

According to the CDC, much of Kentucky is considered in the substantial or high transmission level.

Get the WKYT News app on ROKU, Apple TV and Amazon Fire.
Get the WKYT News app on ROKU, Apple TV and Amazon Fire.(WKYT)

Copyright 2021 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A North Carolina car dealership worker was fired for using the wrong name of a woman who bought...
Woman calls car dealership’s Facebook post racist; worker fired
Gov. Andy Beshear gives an update on COVID-19.
Gov. Beshear issues recommendations for upcoming school year
Kentucky Fish and Wildlife said the houseboat capsized near State Dock Marina on Lake Cumberland.
Storms capsize one houseboat, swamp another on Lake Cumberland
Johnathan Wagers
Man arrested in Knox Co. after leaving scene of car accident while under the influence, fleeing police
Police investigate a shooting on Alumni Drive that was tied to armed robbery earlier in the...
Police: Man tracks down stolen car, gets shot by suspects in Lexington

Latest News

Mary Carolynn Tucker, left, and Lucas Kozeniesky, of the United States, compete in the mixed...
Tucker wins Silver, Shaner 6th in Air Rifle Mixed Team
United States' artistic gymnastics women's team members, from left, Grace McCallum, Sunisa Lee,...
Biles may resume competition to defend all-around title
Silver medalist team United States celebrate on the podium during the medal ceremony for...
Japan beats US 2-0, turns incredible DP to win softball gold
Simone Biles, of the United States, waits for her turn to perform during the artistic...
Psychologist highlights importance of taking athletes’ mental health seriously