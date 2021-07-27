Lexington’s daily COVID-19 case count 10 times higher than July 1

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The Lexington-Fayette County Health Department is offering two free vaccination clinics as the city sees another rise in COVID-19 cases.

Lexington reported 210 new cases Saturday through Monday. The city’s seven-day rolling average is up to 71 cases per day. The average is ten times higher than it was on July 1.

The health department, in partnership with Fayette County Public Schools, will offer two vaccine clinics. The Pfizer vaccine for ages 12 and older will be offered at both. Walk-ins will also be accepted. The dates and times for the clinics are:

1-6 p.m. Wednesday, July 28, Crawford Middle School, 1813 Charleston Drive.

1-6 p.m. Thursday, July 29, Southern Middle School, 400 Wilson Downing Road.

Vaccines are also available every Monday, Wednesday and Friday at the health department. You can call (859) 288-2483 to schedule an appointment.

More than 65% of eligible people living in Fayette County are fully vaccinated.

Since February 2021, the health department says 94% of Lexington’s COVID-19-related hospitalizations were among people who were unvaccinated or not fully vaccinated.

