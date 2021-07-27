Advertisement

Nation’s top speedster Jordan Anthony commits to Kentucky

Anthony is a three-star wide receiver on the brink of four-star status from Tylertown, Mississippi.
Jordan Anthony commits to UK.
Jordan Anthony commits to UK.(WKYT)
By Alex Walker
Published: Jul. 27, 2021 at 4:07 PM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Jordan Anthony, the fastest high school sprinter in the United States, has committed to Mark Stoops and Kentucky.

Anthony is a three-star wide receiver on the brink of four-star status from Tylertown, Mississippi. He chooses the Wildcats over Ole Miss, Florida State and Boston College among others.

The 5-foot-11, 165 pound wide receiver is right on the edge of a Top 500 player in the Class of 2022 and was recruited to Kentucky by former Ole Miss assistant Jon Sumrall. Anthony is considered the fastest high school sprinter in the United States. He won the 100M dash at the Nike Outdoor Nationals Boys’ Track and Field Championships with a time of 10.21 seconds.

His cousin and teammate at Tylertown Jeremiah Dillon just picked Ole Miss over Kentucky earlier this month.

