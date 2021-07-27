Advertisement

Parents voice opinions over potential mask requirements in Fayette County schools

By Grason Passmore
Published: Jul. 26, 2021 at 10:03 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Dozens filled the Fayette County Board of Education building tonight.

Several parents and school employees expressing their opinions on the recommendations to require masks in schools this fall.

“In light of today’s recommendations from the Governor, Dr. Glass and health officials, it’s vital we follow science and guidance from our health officials ensuring students can have a successful school year,” said President of the Fayette County Education Association, Jessica Hiler.

While not on the agenda for a vote, the topic of requiring masks in schools this fall dominated the conversation Monday night. 17 people signed up to give their opinions. Some, like Hiler, who believe masks should be required in schools, as recommended by the Governor’s Office.

“The masks have worked because my husband had multiple exposures in the workplace before vaccination and fortunately he did not contract it. That’s anecdotal evidence,” said another parent who is for mask wearing in schools.

Health Commissioner Dr. Kraig Humbaugh recommended universal mask wearing at schools where students are under 12 years old, making them ineligible for the vaccine.

A recommendation that angered the majority of those who signed up to speak.

“I’m a K-5 music teacher in another county and a parent of two Fayette County students. I’m here to express my views that parents should be allowed to make their own choices about masks regardless of vaccination status,” said one parent against requiring masks in schools.

“I’m asking you to remove all barriers to education for this school year. No masks, no partitions, no limits on physical interactions, no limits on the use of physical learning tools,” said another also against the potential requirement.

The school board will meet with the Lexington-Fayette County Health Department Tuesday.

They’ll discuss their plans for guidance this fall.

Copyright 2021 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A North Carolina car dealership worker was fired for using the wrong name of a woman who bought...
Woman calls car dealership’s Facebook post racist; worker fired
Gov. Andy Beshear gives an update on COVID-19.
Gov. Beshear issues recommendations for upcoming school year
Police investigate a shooting on Alumni Drive that was tied to armed robbery earlier in the...
Police: Man tracks down stolen car, gets shot by suspects in Lexington
The 16 year old died from her injuries in a 2019 car crash. No one has been charged.
Wayne County family fights for daughter after her death
“We’ve been in a couple of different places with masks and you know they're not the absolute...
As Delta variant spreads Kentucky doctors encourage masks

Latest News

Kentucky Fish and Wildlife said the houseboat capsized near State Dock Marina on Lake Cumberland.
One houseboat capsized, another swamped after storm moves across Lake Cumberland
On Monday, Gov. Beshear issued “strong recommendations” for masks and other safety guidelines...
WATCH | Beshear not ruling out future mandates as COVID cases rise
Dozens filled the Fayette County Board of Education building tonight.
WATCH | Parents voice opinions over potential mask requirements in Fayette County schools
Governor Andy Beshear (D-Ky.) delivers his Team Kentucky update on July 22, 2021.
Beshear not ruling out future mandates as COVID cases rise