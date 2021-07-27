Advertisement

Rep. Thomas Massie joins lawsuit against Pelosi over mask fines

By WKYT News Staff
Published: Jul. 27, 2021 at 5:03 PM EDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - U.S. Representative from Kentucky Thomas Massie has joined a federal lawsuit against Speaker Nancy Pelosi.

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene from Georgia and Rep. Ralph Norman from South Carolina are also part of the lawsuit.

It’s over $500 fines they received after refusing to wear masks on the House floor earlier this year, as mandated by Pelosi.

Green says she believes this is discrimination of people who refuse to wear a mask or get vaccinated.

Rep. Massive also said Tuesday on Twitter that he has not gotten the vaccine because he says he still has immunity according to an antibody test he took a year ago, from when he previously had COVID.

