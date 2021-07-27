Scott Co. school officials determining if students, teachers need to wear masks this fall

SCOTT COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - The CDC is reversing its recommendations on masks. The agency is updating guidance, recommending everyone, vaccinated or not, wear a mask indoors in areas where COVID is surging. The CDC is also calling for indoor masks for all teachers, staff, students and visitors to schools.

The new recommendation comes two months after health officials said masks were no longer needed inside for vaccinated people, and one day after Governor Andy Beshear released his back-to-school guidelines.

The governor says all students and adults should wear masks at school, however, it’s up to each school district to make their own policies.

Gov. Beshear is also encouraging school districts to offer COVID-19 tests starting this fall. Scott County Superintendent Kevin Hub think it’s a good idea.

“We could keep our students and staff in school, so they could do that without having to leave the school to get those tests done,” Hub said.

Pretty soon school officials will have to determine if students and staff will wear masks. In Scott County, it’s rather complicated.

Parents are divided on the issue, many called for no masks during last week’s school board meeting.

“It’s not the job of children to take care of the adults around them,” one parent said at the meeting.

Dr. Hub says school officials are focused on safely returning to in-person classes. But much of that will depend on the Scott County’s positivity rate and how many teachers are vaccinated.

“If we don’t have the number of staff in our school to effectively run school safely, that prevents us from having in-person school,” Hub said.

He hopes students can return mask-free, but says officials will do whatever is necessary to keep students safe.

“We understand that there are going to be parents, staff members, and students who disagree with the decisions that we make, but that’s what happens all the time in leadership,” Hub said.

The school district will make a decision regarding masks on Aug 5. School starts August 18.

