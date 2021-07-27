Advertisement

South Carolina man convicted of killing Uber rider in 2019

Defendant Nathaniel Rowland sits with his attorney Alicia Goode during closing arguments in his...
Defendant Nathaniel Rowland sits with his attorney Alicia Goode during closing arguments in his trial on Tuesday, July 27, 2021, in Richland County Circuit Court in Columbia, S.C. Rowland is accused of killing Samantha Josephson after luring her into his car in March 2019.(Tracy Glantz/The State via AP, Pool)
By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 27, 2021 at 3:16 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — A South Carolina man has been convicted of abducting and murdering the woman who mistook his car for her Uber ride in 2019.

A jury on Tuesday found Nathaniel Rowland guilty in the death of 21-year-old Samantha Josephson of Robbinsville, New Jersey.

The University of South Carolina student disappeared in March 2019. Her body was found less than a day later in remote woods.

Prosecutors said Rowland had trapped Josephson in the car with childproof locks that could only be opened from the outside and then stabbed her more than 100 times.

Defense attorneys argued that none of Rowland’s DNA was found on the victim.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A North Carolina car dealership worker was fired for using the wrong name of a woman who bought...
Woman calls car dealership’s Facebook post racist; worker fired
Gov. Andy Beshear gives an update on COVID-19.
Gov. Beshear issues recommendations for upcoming school year
Kentucky Fish and Wildlife said the houseboat capsized near State Dock Marina on Lake Cumberland.
Storms capsize one houseboat, swamp another on Lake Cumberland
Johnathan Wagers
Man arrested in Knox Co. after leaving scene of car accident while under the influence, fleeing police
Police investigate a shooting on Alumni Drive that was tied to armed robbery earlier in the...
Police: Man tracks down stolen car, gets shot by suspects in Lexington

Latest News

CDC: Some vaccinated people are contagious
Jordan Anthony commits to UK.
Nation’s top speedster Jordan Anthony commits to Kentucky
Even fully vaccinated people can be infected with and spread the delta variant, CDC director...
CDC: Masks recommended indoors in some public areas, schools
Authorities have identified the Selma, Alabama, police officer killed Tuesday morning.
Police officer killed in shooting in Alabama; woman injured
Walmart said it’s committed to investing nearly $1 billion over the next five years in about...
Walmart to pick up $1B in college tuition, books for employees