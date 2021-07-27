Task force discusses Kentucky’s flawed UI system in Frankfort

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WKYT) - Kentucky’s unemployment computer system, designed in the 1970s, was overrun when the pandemic forced tens of thousands out of work. Millions will be spent in upgrading it, but that process will take years.

As people struggled to get unemployment last year, it soon became apparent that Kentucky’s unemployment system was in poor shape and needed a complete overhaul. The price tag of $40 million was given, along with a time frame to complete it of two to three years. But complicating that process was a major security breach to unemployment systems nationwide, and Kentucky Labor Cabinet officials say the company that was going to be awarded the contract soon realized major revisions were needed.

“Surprising to us, the vendor out of the blue, notified us that that they were withdrawing their bid because they had severely underbid their response,” said Jamie Link, Kentucky Labor Cabinet Secretary.

Unemployment officials were also asked about the extra $300 benefit possibly being done away with to get people to go back to work, but UI officials told lawmakers some states such as Indiana are running into legal troubles in removing the benefit.

Labor Cabinet officials say they hope to issue another request for proposal for a new unemployment system in the next few weeks.

