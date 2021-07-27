Advertisement

Tucker wins Silver, Shaner 6th in Air Rifle Mixed Team

Tucker will compete in the women’s three-position smallbore on July 31.
Mary Carolynn Tucker, left, and Lucas Kozeniesky, of the United States, compete in the mixed...
Mary Carolynn Tucker, left, and Lucas Kozeniesky, of the United States, compete in the mixed team 10-meter air rifle at the Asaka Shooting Range in the 2020 Summer Olympics, Tuesday, July 27, 2021, in Tokyo, Japan. The United States team went on take the silver medal. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)(Alex Brandon | AP)
By Alex Walker
Published: Jul. 27, 2021 at 7:18 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
TOKYO (WKYT) - Kentucky rifle star Mary Tucker and her partner, USA Shooting star Lucas Kozeniesky, won silver in the mixed air rifle competition.

Fellow UK star Will Shaner placed sixth overall with teammate Alison Marie Weisz. He won the gold this weekend in Air Rifle.

Tucker/Kozeniesky finished seventh in the first stage of qualifying to earn one of eight spots in the second stage. The duo then advanced to the gold medal match by 0.5 points to square off against Yang/Yang from China. In the gold medal match, Yang/Yang outlasted the USA duo 17-13, giving Tucker/Kozenisky the silver medal. Shaner/Weisz finished fifth in stage one to advance to stage two, where they placed sixth overall just missing out on the bronze medal match.

Tucker made her Olympic debut on day one of the games, finishing sixth overall in the women’s air rifle final. Shaner’s event schedule is now complete while Tucker will compete in the women’s three-position smallbore on July 31.

Earlier this year, the native of Sarasota, Florida, became the first Kentucky rifle athlete to qualify for the Olympics in both smallbore and air rifle.

