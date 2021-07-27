Advertisement

Walmart to pick up $1B in college tuition, books for employees

Walmart said it’s committed to investing nearly $1 billion over the next five years in about 1.5 million Walmart and Sam’s Club employees for higher education.(Source: Walmart)
By Ed Payne
Published: Jul. 27, 2021 at 3:45 PM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
(Gray News) – The nation’s largest retailer says it will pay 100% of college tuition and books for workers through its Live Better U (LBU) education program.

Walmart said it’s committed to investing nearly $1 billion over the next five years in higher education for about 1.5 million Walmart and Sam’s Club employees.

“We are creating a path of opportunity for our associates to grow their careers at Walmart, so they can continue to build better lives for themselves and their families,” said Walmart Senior Vice President Lorraine Stomski.

“This investment is another way we can support our associates to pursue their passion and purpose while removing the barriers that too often keep adult working learners from obtaining degrees.”

Previously, employees had to pay a $1 a day fee to be a part of the LBU. Starting in August, the fee will be dropped, according to Walmart.

The retailer says more than 52,000 associates have participated in the program since it started in 2018 and 8,000 have already graduated.

