Advertisement

Bryan Station will not be a surprise team in 2021

The Defenders finished 10-2 last season.
By Alex Walker
Published: Jul. 27, 2021 at 8:56 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - In Season No. 1 under new head coach Phillip Hawkins, Bryan Station finished with a remarkable 10-2 record in 2020.

The Defenders advanced all the way to the 6A region title game, before falling to city foe Dunbar.

Bryan Station opens the 2021 season August 20 at home against Frederick Douglass.

Copyright 2021 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A North Carolina car dealership worker was fired for using the wrong name of a woman who bought...
Woman calls car dealership’s Facebook post racist; worker fired
Gov. Andy Beshear gives an update on COVID-19.
Gov. Beshear issues recommendations for upcoming school year
Kentucky Fish and Wildlife said the houseboat capsized near State Dock Marina on Lake Cumberland.
Storms capsize one houseboat, swamp another on Lake Cumberland
Johnathan Wagers
Man arrested in Knox Co. after leaving scene of car accident while under the influence, fleeing police
Simone Biles, of the United States, waits for her turn to perform during the artistic...
Simone Biles withdraws from gymnastics final to protect team, self

Latest News

Dunbar hopes to repeat as region champs.
Dunbar sets sights on repeating as 6A region champs
Mary Carolynn Tucker, left, and Lucas Kozeniesky, of the United States, compete in the mixed...
Tucker wins Silver, Shaner 6th in Air Rifle Mixed Team
United States' artistic gymnastics women's team members, from left, Grace McCallum, Sunisa Lee,...
Biles may resume competition to defend all-around title
Silver medalist team United States celebrate on the podium during the medal ceremony for...
Japan beats US 2-0, turns incredible DP to win softball gold