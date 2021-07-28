Bryan Station will not be a surprise team in 2021

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - In Season No. 1 under new head coach Phillip Hawkins, Bryan Station finished with a remarkable 10-2 record in 2020.

The Defenders advanced all the way to the 6A region title game, before falling to city foe Dunbar.

Bryan Station opens the 2021 season August 20 at home against Frederick Douglass.

