Dunbar sets sights on repeating as 6A region champs

Dunbar beat Bryan Station during the 2020 season to capture its first region title since 2003.
By Alex Walker
Published: Jul. 27, 2021 at 8:49 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
This season, the Bulldogs expect to repeat as region champs with a target on their back. Dunbar loses QB Jake Smith to graduation, so there is a competition underway.

Seven of their eleven starters on defense return and they are once again loaded at wide receiver.

