Jim Caldwell’s Forecast | A little more steam settles in soon

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - It might have felt really uncomfortable yesterday, but it has nothing on what we’ll see today.

That old tropical feel will be back in the air again. This is the type of air that was here over the weekend and on Monday. It is the really thick stuff and it will combine with the temperature to make it feel like the mid-90s this afternoon. If you are looking for comfort, you will not find it around here.

Thursday will be a repeat, if not worse, than today. I think heat index values will likely reach 100 or even higher at times. We are out ahead of a cold front. This front will blast through the region on Thursday night/Friday morning. Showers & thunderstorms will develop. I think these stick around for Friday. After the front passes, our temperatures will drop from the low 90s to the upper 70s by the weekend.

A few other storm systems will move in for the end of the weekend and for the first part of next week.

Take care of each other!

