LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Several emergency units are headed to the scene of a plane crash in Lexington.

Reports of a possible crash began just before 8:30 a.m. Wednesday.

Lt. Chris Van Brackel with the Lexington Police Department confirmed to WKYT that a small plane with two seats crashed in the area of Athens Boonesboro Road.

Athens Walnut Hill Pike between Old Richmond Rd and I-75:

Roadway possibly shutdown. Small plane crash reported. — lexwrecks (@lexwrecks) July 28, 2021

This is a developing story.

Copyright 2021 WKYT. All rights reserved.