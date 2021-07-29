Advertisement

The Challenger Learning Center prepares to debut online show

The Challenger Learning Center and their interns the Steam Team are launching an online show called Appalachia Matters on Friday.(Zak Hawke/WYMT)
By Zak Hawke
Published: Jul. 29, 2021 at 5:33 PM EDT
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - The Challenger Learning Center in Hazard is launching an online show called Appalachia Matters on Friday.

The show is a partnership between Challenger staff and the Steam Team, interns at the center. Raegan Francis, a soon-to-be Engineering student at UK, says that the show is meant to inspire young people to pursue STEM careers. Francis says that the career paths many take around Hazard are predictable, but she hopes to offer another option.

“It’s always kind of you either go into the mining business or you go into the medical field and there is really no in-between for STEM,” she said.

The first episode of the show will be available Friday, July 30, sometime in the afternoon and may be found on The Challenger Learning Centers Facebook page.

