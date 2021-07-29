Advertisement

Jill Biden treated for puncture on foot after Hawaii visit

Th first lady was treated at Walter Reed after stepping on an object at a beach in Hawaii.
Th first lady was treated at Walter Reed after stepping on an object at a beach in Hawaii.(Source: CNN)
By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 29, 2021 at 6:43 PM EDT|Updated: Jul. 29, 2021 at 6:45 PM EDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP) — First lady Jill Biden underwent a medical procedure Thursday to flush out debris from a puncture wound on her left foot, her spokesperson said.

Michael LaRosa said Jill Biden’s foot was punctured while she walking on a beach in Hawaii last weekend, but it was “unclear what object caused the puncture.”

After the procedure at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center in Bethesda, Maryland, LaRosa said, “The wound is now clean, free of infection and it is anticipated that it will heal nicely.”

President Joe Biden joined his wife at Walter Reed for the procedure. The Bidens returned to the White House Thursday night.

The incident occurred last weekend before Jill Biden’s two official events in Hawaii, where she went after attending the start of the Olympics in Tokyo, LaRosa said.

During her time in Hawaii, she visited a pop-up COVID-19 vaccination clinic in Waipahu and later joined military families for a barbecue at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Viewers say homes have been washed off of their foundations.
Kentucky woman’s body found floating hundreds of feet from home after flooding
Kentuckians 18 and over were able to sign up for the drawing if they received at least one dose...
‘I only registered two days ago’: Second ‘Shot at a Million’ millionaire announced
Desiree Castaneda was charged with enabling child sex abuse and child neglect.
Mother arrested for child neglect after 12-year-old daughter gives birth
Governor Andy Beshear holds a news conference to give an update on the COVID-19 situation in...
Ky. sees highest one-day COVID-19 case increase in months
Two people were injured in a serious crash in Lexington.
Two injured in fiery crash in Lexington

Latest News

Students enter Gulf Middle School during the first day of school for Pasco County Schools in...
Mask guidance divides parents heading into new school year
FILE - New York Sen. Chuck Schumer speaks during a news conference in New York, Monday, June...
Senate work on infrastructure plan slides into Saturday
In this June 9, 2021, photo, people hold a sign during a rally in Boston protesting housing...
Evictions loom after Biden, Congress fail to extend ban
United States Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin holds a press conference with Philippines Defense...
Pentagon grappling with new vaccine orders; timing uncertain
weekend forecast
Ally Blake’s Forecast | Rain Chances Return