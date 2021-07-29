Jill Biden treated for puncture on foot after Hawaii visit

WASHINGTON (AP) — First lady Jill Biden underwent a medical procedure Thursday to flush out debris from a puncture wound on her left foot, her spokesperson said.

Michael LaRosa said Jill Biden’s foot was punctured while she walking on a beach in Hawaii last weekend, but it was “unclear what object caused the puncture.”

After the procedure at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center in Bethesda, Maryland, LaRosa said, “The wound is now clean, free of infection and it is anticipated that it will heal nicely.”

President Joe Biden joined his wife at Walter Reed for the procedure. The Bidens returned to the White House Thursday night.

The incident occurred last weekend before Jill Biden’s two official events in Hawaii, where she went after attending the start of the Olympics in Tokyo, LaRosa said.

During her time in Hawaii, she visited a pop-up COVID-19 vaccination clinic in Waipahu and later joined military families for a barbecue at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam.

