Summer Grillin with DeAnn Stephens and Danielle Harmon (July 29, 2021)

By WKYT News Staff
Published: Jul. 29, 2021 at 2:44 PM EDT
Source: https://www.beefitswhatsfordinner.com/recipes/recipe/4813/grilled-beef-tri-tip-with-tropical-fruit-salsa

GRILLED BEEF TRI-TIP WITH TROPICAL FRUIT SALSA

Tri-Tip Roast is grilled and brushed with a lime-honey glaze during cooking. A quick salsa including papaya, jalapeno and lime brightens up the finished dish.

INGREDIENTS:

  • 1 beef Tri-Tip Roast (1-1/2 to 2 pounds)

Lime-Honey Glaze:

  • 2 tablespoons honey
  • 2 tablespoons fresh lime juice
  • 2 teaspoons ground cumin
  • 1 teaspoon dry mustard
  • 1 teaspoon salt

Tropical Fruit Salsa:

  • 1-1/2 cups diced papaya or mango
  • 1/2 cup diced plum tomatoes
  • 2 jalapeño peppers, seeded, finely chopped
  • 2 tablespoons sliced green onion
  • 2 tablespoons fresh lime juice
  • 1 tablespoon chopped fresh cilantro or parsley
  • 1 tablespoon honey

COOKING:

  1. Combine glaze ingredients in small bowl.
  2. Place roast on grid over medium, ash-covered coals or over medium heat on preheated gas grill. Grill; covered 25 to 35 minutes for medium rare to medium doneness, turning occasionally. Brush with glaze twice during last 10 minutes.
  3. Meanwhile, combine salsa ingredients in medium bowl. Refrigerate until ready to serve.
  4. Remove roast when instant-read thermometer registers 135°F for medium rare; 150°F for medium. Tent loosely with aluminum foil; let stand 10 minutes. (Temperature will continue to rise about 10°F to 145°F for medium rare; 160°F for medium.) Carve across the grain into thin slices. Serve with salsa.

