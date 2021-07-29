LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Summer Grillin with DeAnn Stephens and Danielle Harmon (July 29, 2021)

Source: https://www.beefitswhatsfordinner.com/recipes/recipe/4813/grilled-beef-tri-tip-with-tropical-fruit-salsa

Tri-Tip Roast is grilled and brushed with a lime-honey glaze during cooking. A quick salsa including papaya, jalapeno and lime brightens up the finished dish.

INGREDIENTS:

Lime-Honey Glaze:

Tropical Fruit Salsa:

COOKING:

Combine glaze ingredients in small bowl.

Place roast on grid over medium, ash-covered coals or over medium heat on preheated gas grill. Grill; covered 25 to 35 minutes for medium rare to medium doneness, turning occasionally. Brush with glaze twice during last 10 minutes.

Meanwhile, combine salsa ingredients in medium bowl. Refrigerate until ready to serve.