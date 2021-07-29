Summer Grillin with DeAnn Stephens and Danielle Harmon (July 29, 2021)
Published: Jul. 29, 2021 at 2:44 PM EDT
Source: https://www.beefitswhatsfordinner.com/recipes/recipe/4813/grilled-beef-tri-tip-with-tropical-fruit-salsa
GRILLED BEEF TRI-TIP WITH TROPICAL FRUIT SALSA
Tri-Tip Roast is grilled and brushed with a lime-honey glaze during cooking. A quick salsa including papaya, jalapeno and lime brightens up the finished dish.
INGREDIENTS:
- 1 beef Tri-Tip Roast (1-1/2 to 2 pounds)
Lime-Honey Glaze:
- 2 tablespoons honey
- 2 tablespoons fresh lime juice
- 2 teaspoons ground cumin
- 1 teaspoon dry mustard
- 1 teaspoon salt
Tropical Fruit Salsa:
- 1-1/2 cups diced papaya or mango
- 1/2 cup diced plum tomatoes
- 2 jalapeño peppers, seeded, finely chopped
- 2 tablespoons sliced green onion
- 2 tablespoons fresh lime juice
- 1 tablespoon chopped fresh cilantro or parsley
- 1 tablespoon honey
COOKING:
- Combine glaze ingredients in small bowl.
- Place roast on grid over medium, ash-covered coals or over medium heat on preheated gas grill. Grill; covered 25 to 35 minutes for medium rare to medium doneness, turning occasionally. Brush with glaze twice during last 10 minutes.
- Meanwhile, combine salsa ingredients in medium bowl. Refrigerate until ready to serve.
- Remove roast when instant-read thermometer registers 135°F for medium rare; 150°F for medium. Tent loosely with aluminum foil; let stand 10 minutes. (Temperature will continue to rise about 10°F to 145°F for medium rare; 160°F for medium.) Carve across the grain into thin slices. Serve with salsa.
