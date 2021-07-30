Advertisement

US mixed relay team reinstated after appeal

Lynna Irby of the United States wipes a tear away after the 4 x 400-meter mixed relay at the...
Lynna Irby of the United States wipes a tear away after the 4 x 400-meter mixed relay at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Friday, July 30, 2021, in Tokyo. The U.S. Olympic mixed relay team has been reinstated after originally being disqualified and will compete in Saturday’s final.(Petr David Josek | AP Photo/Petr David Josek)
By EDDIE PELLS and PAT GRAHAM
Published: Jul. 30, 2021 at 9:24 AM EDT|Updated: 22 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOKYO (AP) — The U.S. men have a long history of dicey baton exchanges in the Olympic relays. So do the U.S. women.

Their latest was a first-of-its-kind chance to flub one together; they did, but caught a break that means they might still win a medal.

The country’s star-crossed history in relay races reappeared in the Olympic debut of the 4x400-meter mixed relay Friday when the team was disqualified for a bad exchange only to be later reinstated after filing a protest.

Officials originally ruled that Lynna Irby has positioned herself outside the passing zone when she received the exchange from Elija Godwin. Later, they overturned that decision.

USA Track and Field announced the change but did not provide details of what happened.

Caption

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Viewers say homes have been washed off of their foundations.
Kentucky woman’s body found floating hundreds of feet from home after flooding
Kentuckians 18 and over were able to sign up for the drawing if they received at least one dose...
‘I only registered two days ago’: Second ‘Shot at a Million’ millionaire announced
Desiree Castaneda was charged with enabling child sex abuse and child neglect.
Mother arrested for child neglect after 12-year-old daughter gives birth
Governor Andy Beshear holds a news conference to give an update on the COVID-19 situation in...
Ky. sees highest one-day COVID-19 case increase in months
Two people were injured in a serious crash in Lexington.
Two injured in fiery crash in Lexington

Latest News

Students enter Gulf Middle School during the first day of school for Pasco County Schools in...
Mask guidance divides parents heading into new school year
FILE - New York Sen. Chuck Schumer speaks during a news conference in New York, Monday, June...
Senate work on infrastructure plan slides into Saturday
In this June 9, 2021, photo, people hold a sign during a rally in Boston protesting housing...
Evictions loom after Biden, Congress fail to extend ban
United States Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin holds a press conference with Philippines Defense...
Pentagon grappling with new vaccine orders; timing uncertain
weekend forecast
Ally Blake’s Forecast | Rain Chances Return