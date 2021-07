LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Kentucky’s Brandon Boston had to wait longer than expected to hear his name called in the NBA Draft on Thursday.

Boston was selected 51st overall by the Memphis Grizzlies, before being traded to the Los Angeles Clippers.

