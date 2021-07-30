Advertisement

Bob Odenkirk says he had a small heart attack, will be back

In this Jan. 16, 2020, file photo, Bob Odenkirk speaks at the AMC's "Better Call Saul" panel...
In this Jan. 16, 2020, file photo, Bob Odenkirk speaks at the AMC's "Better Call Saul" panel during the AMC Networks TCA 2020 Winter Press Tour in Pasadena, Calif. Odenkirk collapsed on the show's New Mexico set Tuesday, July 27, 2021, and had to be hospitalized.(Willy Sanjuan/Invision/AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 30, 2021 at 5:16 PM EDT|Updated: 17 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — “Better Call Saul” star Bob Odenkirk said Friday that he “had a small heart attack” but will “be back soon.”

The 58-year-old actor took to Twitter to make his first public statement since collapsing on the show’s Albuquerque, New Mexico, set on Tuesday.

“Hi. It’s Bob,” Odenkirk tweeted. “Thank you. To my family and friends who have surrounded me this week. And for the outpouring of love from everyone who expressed concern and care for me. It’s overwhelming. But I feel the love and it means so much.”

“I had a small heart attack,” he continued. “But I’m going to be ok thanks to Rosa Estrada and the doctors who knew how to fix the blockage without surgery.”

His representatives had previously only said that he had a “heart related incident” and was stable in an Albuquerque hospital after collapsing while shooting the show’s sixth and final season.

Odenkirk also thanked the network that airs “Better Call Saul” and the company that produces it.

“AMC and SONYs support and help throughout this has been next-level,” he tweeted. “I’m going to take a beat to recover but I’ll be back soon.”

The tone of Odenkirk’s friends and co-stars had already shifted from concern to relief before his tweets.

“Just got off the phone with Bob and he’s doing great!” David Cross, who formed a comedy duo with Odenkirk to make the HBO sketch show “Mr. Show.” “Joking and japing and joshing. Both he and his family are overwhelmed with the outpouring of love and concern everyone has shown. You will be hearing from him soon. But he’s doing really well!!!”

Odenkirk has been nominated for four Emmys for playing the title character, a down-on-his-luck lawyer named Jimmy McGill who becomes increasingly corrupt and adopts the pseudonym Saul Goodman, the “criminal lawyer” who appeared in dozens of episodes of “Breaking Bad” before getting his own spin-off.

Both shows were shot in, and mostly set in, New Mexico.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Viewers say homes have been washed off of their foundations.
Kentucky woman’s body found floating hundreds of feet from home after flooding
Kentuckians 18 and over were able to sign up for the drawing if they received at least one dose...
‘I only registered two days ago’: Second ‘Shot at a Million’ millionaire announced
Desiree Castaneda was charged with enabling child sex abuse and child neglect.
Mother arrested for child neglect after 12-year-old daughter gives birth
Governor Andy Beshear holds a news conference to give an update on the COVID-19 situation in...
Ky. sees highest one-day COVID-19 case increase in months
Two people were injured in a serious crash in Lexington.
Two injured in fiery crash in Lexington

Latest News

Students enter Gulf Middle School during the first day of school for Pasco County Schools in...
Mask guidance divides parents heading into new school year
FILE - New York Sen. Chuck Schumer speaks during a news conference in New York, Monday, June...
Senate work on infrastructure plan slides into Saturday
In this June 9, 2021, photo, people hold a sign during a rally in Boston protesting housing...
Evictions loom after Biden, Congress fail to extend ban
United States Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin holds a press conference with Philippines Defense...
Pentagon grappling with new vaccine orders; timing uncertain
weekend forecast
Ally Blake’s Forecast | Rain Chances Return