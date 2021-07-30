Advertisement

Police arrest woman after finding 2 dead children inside car

By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 30, 2021 at 7:01 AM EDT|Updated: 20 hours ago
BALTIMORE (AP) — A 33-year-old Maryland woman with temporary custody of her young niece and nephew has been charged with child abuse that resulted in their deaths after officers found their severely malnourished bodies stuffed in the trunk of her car, according to charging documents.

A police statement says the two dead children are siblings and Nicole Johnson was their aunt.

They identified the youngsters as 7-year-old Joshlyn Johnson and 5-year-old Larry O’Neil.

Nicole Johnson faces multiple charges, including first-degree child abuse resulting in the deaths of children younger than the age of 13.

Police say it will take time to determine the exact circumstances that led to the deaths.

Baltimore County leaders are calling the crime “atrocious,” “horrific” and “heartbreaking.”

