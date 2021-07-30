Catholic Action Center offering assistance for tenants as eviction moratorium expires

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - With the eviction moratorium ending soon, the Catholic Action Center is trying to help as many people as they can.

Anita Miles is struggling to pay the rent.

“I actually got behind a little bit after I lost my job a few months ago,” Miles said.

She’s been working with her landlord, but is worried about her four children.

The Catholic Action Center is helping tenants fill out paperwork for assistance as the federal eviction moratorium ends August 1. Some are afraid even more families will be on the streets.

“We’re hearing from people out of county that want to come. We’re hearing from people that are living in their cars,” Catholic Action Center director and co-founder Ginny Ramsey said.

Mayor Linda Gorton says the city has about $30 million from the American Rescue Plan to assist eviction relief.

“We are committed to helping our folks who are in need,” Mayor Gorton said.

But what’s frustrating for those who find themselves in this situation is how long it takes to get the federal aid.

“To submit the application, probably an hour or two,” said Lauren Falco with Community Action Council.

Miles says the entire process has been overwhelming. But she’s grateful she and her children have somewhere to stay.

“With everybody needing help, the process is slow. Other than that, it gets done, it’s just slow,” Miles said.

