Catholic Diocese of Lexington requiring masks be worn at Mass again

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The Catholic Diocese of Lexington is now requiring masks to be worn at every Mass and meeting.

Last week, Bishop John Stowe with the Catholic Diocese released a message to all priests of the diocese, saying it would be “very appropriate to consider requiring masks at mass again.”

Now, with the delta variant continuing to surge, Bishop Stowe has made that recommendation a requirement, saying in a statement Friday:

“As Covid infections continue to rise and with greater understanding of how easily the Delta variant spreads, effective immediately the mask requirement for all people at Mass, all liturgies and all other meetings that take place on parish grounds is reinstated. Furthermore, congregational singing should be greatly reduced or eliminated until further notice. All people eligible for vaccination should also seek it as soon as possible.”

Bishop Stowe also recommended that priests encourage congregations to get vaccinated.

Back on July 8, Woodford County had a COVID outbreak linked to King’s Way Church. We’re told 80 percent of those who tested positive were not vaccinated.

