Chris Bailey’s Forecast | Cooler Temps Take Control

EXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A cold front continues to sink to our south today and is allowing much better air to blow in from the north. This kicks off an extended stretch of much cooler than normal temps that kicks into high gear as we start the month of August.

Cooler and drier air sinks southward as the day wears on. This sets the stage for a cool night ahead with some areas dropping into the upper 50s across central and eastern Kentucky.

Another system zips through here over the weekend and will bring some showers and storms to parts of the state later Saturday into early Sunday.

This continues to be part of a deep trough digging into the eastern half of the country. It will split and leave a upper level low near us into the middle of next week. That could mean some additional showers building in around this, so we do need to watch that.

High temps for much of the first week of the new month will generally be in the 75-80 degree range. Lows will hit the 50s at times.

