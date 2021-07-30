Concert canceled after heavy rain impacts region

SHARPSBURG, Ky. (WKYT) - Friday night’s outdoor concert featuring STYX and special guest Uncle Kracker at The Barnyard in Bath County has been canceled because of inclement weather.

Scheduled performances for July 31 will continue as planned.

“Due to the severe weather event that hit this area of Eastern Kentucky over the past 12 hours, Bath County is unable to provide any on site emergency services for the Barnyard Entertainment Venue,” officials with Bath County Emergency Management said in a statement.

Officials say the weather created damaging condition on the grounds, as well as in the surrounding areas.

If you purchased tickets online or by phone, a refund will be issued to the credit card you used to purchase within 30 business days.

Get the WKYT News app on ROKU, Apple TV and Amazon Fire. (WKYT)

Copyright 2021 WKYT. All rights reserved.