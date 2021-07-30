Ky. sees highest one-day COVID-19 case increase in months

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WKYT) - Governor Andy Beshear has provided an update on COVID-19 cases.

Governor Beshear reported 1,648 new COVID-19 cases on Friday, bringing the state total to 482,599 cases. The governor says the state is seeing an 8.96% positivity rate. Of Thursday’s new cases, 354 are in kids 18 or younger.

Gov. Beshear says today’s new case total is the highest number of newly reported cases since Feb. 19, 2021 when there were 1,993.

There were seven new COVID-19 related deaths reported on Friday. That brings the state total to 7,334.

As of Friday, 625 people are hospitalized for COVID-19 related reasons, 195 are in the ICU, and 85 are on ventilators.

The governor reported 2,296,962 Kentuckians have been vaccinated.

